Marietta Kiwanis Club “Field of Flags,” Sept 4 – 18

The Marietta Kiwanis Club will hold a “Field of Flags” event from September 4 – 18 to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

For more information read the announcement from the City of Marietta website, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – The entire community is invited to participate in the 20th Anniversary of 9.11. Field of Flags Memorial Events sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta will be held from September 4th through September 18th (flag removal occurs on the 18th). The Field of Flags at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will honor and memorialize the 2,977 innocent and unsuspecting individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, each flag representing one life lost on that tragic and horrific day in our nation’s history. Procession of flags led by the Atlanta Pipe Band will occur on September 4th 10:00 am from Grace Community Church to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Parking and shuttle bus service to the church will be available from lots on Old 41 beginning at 9:00 am. Return shuttle service will be provided. Memorial Ceremony will be held on September 11th 7:55 am to 11:00 am in front of the Visitors Center Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Ceremony will include: Bagpiper Tommy Burns, Speaker Retired NYFD Capt. James D’Avolio, Soloist Heather Tamburella, Marietta Fire Department Color Guard, 21 Gun Salute by Cobb County and Riderless Horseman presentation by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department; CCSD Major Mark Rubio, bugler, will play taps after the reading of the names of the 2,977 innocent victims at the end of the Ceremony. For more information: http://www.911fieldofflags.com/