Smyrna Business Association hosts state legislators

At its August 5 networking luncheon the Smyrna Business Association hosted three state legislators: state Sen. Jen Jordan (SD-6), Rep. Erick Allen (HD-40), and Rep. Teri Anulewicz (HD-42).

All three of their districts include parts of Smyrna.

SBA President Sara Sorenson sent the following information to the Courier in an email describing the event:

The panel was moderated by Smyrna councilman Travis Lindley (Ward 3). The panel discussed various legislation that they championed in the 2021 session and are planning to introduce in the next session, including bills relating to healthcare, the environment (including regulating ethylene oxide and coal ash), and upcoming infrastructure plans. The legislators also addressed the upcoming redistricting and stressed their concerns over the impact that increased partisanship will have on the process.

Rep. Anulewicz wrote the following to the Courier when asked to comment on the event.

“The Smyrna Business Association represents such a broad coalition of stakeholders and I am always glad to have the opportunity to go before them and update them on policies that they may have missed, and share my legislative priorities,” she wrote.

“Senator Jordan, Representative Allen, and myself truly do take a team approach to representing Smyrna and being able to share our outlook for what issues are likely to emerge as priorities for the 2022 legislative session is something that I hope was valuable for the business leaders in attendance,” Anulewicz wrote.

About the Smyrna Business Association

The Smyrna Business Association was formed in 1983.

According to its website:

Today, the SBA seeks to promote, engage, and connect business people in Smyrna through outreach, programs, education, and networking. The SBA hosts an annual business expo to promote local businesses, recognizes a Smyrna business person who makes a positive impact on the community with the SBA’s Business Person of the Year award, and offers educational workshops to SBA members.