Tumlin to honor Marietta High football team, cheerleaders and marching band

The City of Marietta announced on its Facebook page that Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin will host an event honoring Marietta High School’s football team, cheerleaders, and marching band in Glover Park on Marietta Square.

More details are provided in the text of the Facebook post reprinted below:

Please join Mayor Steve Thunder Tumlin on Wednesday, August 11th at 5pm on the stage in Glover Park as he hosts a “Mayor’s Town Square” event to honor the seniors of the Marietta High School football team, cheerleading squad and marching band. Mayor Tumlin is excited to be joined by City Council members as our City celebrates the rising seniors on each team. We look forward to wishing the Class of 2022 and their coaches good luck this season!