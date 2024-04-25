Grand opening for Kennesaw’s Piedmont Bank Amphitheater scheduled for June 14

The grand opening for Kennesaw’s new performance venue, the Piedmont Bank Amphitheater, is scheduled for Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m., with the first concert in the new facility immediately following.
The amphitheater is located in Depot Park in downtown Kennesaw, and the public is invited to the ribbon-cutting and opening celebration.
The project was approved in 2021, and is funded with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) dollars.
The City of Kennesaw recently announced a 3-year naming rights agreement with Piedmont Bank. The three years of the agreement will begin when the amphitheater opens with signage in place.
Wellstar Health System is sponsoring the first concert at the venue, starting immediately after the grand opening, featuring opening act Leah Belle Faser at 6:30 p.m. and headliner September in the Park at 8 p.m.
“The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park represents a significant milestone for Downtown Kennesaw,” said Mayor Derek Easterling. “With its unveiling, our community can look forward to a vibrant venue of cultural and entertainment experiences. The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater is poised to redefine how locals and visitors alike engage with the arts, music and community gatherings. Its centralized presence symbolizes our commitment to fostering a dynamic and enriching environment, where creativity flourishes and shared experiences create community.”
According to the press release for the grand opening celebration:
The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater at Depot Park will feature a 50 x 42 ft stage, with a back of house and lawn space to hold up to 3,000 people. The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater will host a variety of annual Kennesaw events each year, including the Kennesaw Concert Series, Salute to America and A Day with Santa.
For more information on The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater and the Kennesaw Concert Series visit, https://www.amphitheateratdepotpark.com.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|33,001
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|11.8%
|Female persons, percent
|52.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|64.0%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|20.5%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|55.7%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2017-2021
|2,071
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021
|14.9%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021
|68.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021
|$225,500
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$1,600
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$434
|Median gross rent, 2017-2021
|$1,470
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2017-2021
|12,799
|Persons per household, 2017-2021
|2.57
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021
|82.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021
|21.8%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021
|97.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021
|95.8%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|44.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021
|5.9%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|70.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|67.4%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|188,701
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|142,150
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|99,548
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,186,810
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,676
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|31.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$73,977
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$37,608
|Persons in poverty, percent
|13.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,282
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|665
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|296
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|757
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|54
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|972
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,400.2
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.72
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192