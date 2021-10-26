Kennesaw City Council set to approve Croy Engineering amphitheater design contract

By Rebecca Gaunt

The new Kennesaw amphitheater is taking shape as the City Council prepares to vote on an engineering and design contract next Monday.

Parks Director Steve Roberts recommended approval of the $356,070 contract with Croy Engineering at Monday’s work session. Services in the agreement include architectural and engineering drawings, assistance with selection of a construction manager at risk, construction documents, and oversight during the construction phase.

The amphitheater is phase 8 of the 12.5-acre Depot Park Project which is funded by SPLOST dollars approved by voters. The full cost of the amphitheater is estimated at $3-4 million. Construction could start as soon as next August or September.

Zach Buffington of Croy Engineering and Kevin Whipple of CSC Design presented the schematic designs to the City Council earlier this month.

There are three vertical elements planned for the property: a public restroom facility with storage, the stage, and the Carrie House, which will be repurposed as a green room for performers. The Carrie House was built in 1890 and will receive structural and interior alterations to bring it up to code.

In other business:

*City Council will vote next week on the purchase of 24 Hussey Maxam Portable 1 bleachers from Southeastern Surfaces & Equipment for the new recreation center at Adams Park. If approved, the $83,128 cost will be covered by capital outlay equipment funds and parks and recreation impact fees.

“The good thing is on the budget it was about $112,000, and we got this last quote from them at $83,000, so we’re actually saving quite a bit of money at this point,” Roberts said.

*Traton, LLC applied for a model home permit for the Haven townhome residential subdivision being built at 1630 Stanley Rd. The developer is requesting to have four model homes. Eighty townhomes are planned for the property.

*Kennesaw is in the process of revising its alcohol code both to be more business friendly and to align with state legislation passed this year, according to attorney Randall Bentley. Some of the revisions discussed at Monday’s work session include: reducing the annual manufacturer fee from $3,000 to $1,000 and tightening the requirements for who requires a server permit to sell alcohol.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.