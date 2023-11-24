New public safety facility project moving forward in Kennesaw 

by Rebecca Gaunt

Croy Engineering and Croft & Associates will handle the next phase of the new Kennesaw public safety facility on Moon Station Road.

The City Council approved a contract for $1,046,410 Monday for architecture and design services. Services include the selection of a construction manager at risk, landsurveys, geotech testing, design development, construction documents, and bidding services.

Voters approved the project as part of the 2022 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST).

In July, Kennesaw approved a contract with Croy and Croft for $73,690 for the documents to guide the schematic design, a site plan, and structural, electrical and plumbing guidelines.

The facility will be next to the expanded public works building on Moon Station Road.

Last year, assistant city manager Marty Hughes cited the cost of commercial land as the motivation to build on land already owned by the city.

The plans are for two stories with approximately 25,000 square feet. The total cost of the facility is projected to be $12 million.

The police department currently operates out of the government complex that includes City Hall on J.O. Stephenson Ave. According to city manager Jeff Drobney, this and the public works expansion will relieve crowded conditions at the complex.

In other business:

The Council ratified the November election results. Of Kennesaw’s 21,790 registered voters, 2,308 participated for a 10.59% turnout.

Incumbent Tracey Viars beat Anthony Gutierrez to hold onto Post 2 by 108 votes. Madelyn Orochena unseated incumbent Lynette Burnette by 281 votes in a four-way race.

The Council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with Cobb County and other Cobb cities to create a service delivery strategy, as required by state law. Kennesaw’s portion for consulting is $839.

The vote on Piedmont Residential LLC’s request for rezoning and variance at 1651 McCollum Parkway for a residential development with 68 units was delayed until January due to an error on the public notification letters.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.