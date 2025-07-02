Lockheed Martin will hold second quarter earning results conference call July 22

Lockheed Martin announced in a press release that it will webcast its second quarter 2025 earnings results conference call in listen-only mode on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET.

James Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO; Evan Scott, chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will talk about the company’s second quarter 2025 results and answer questions.

The company’s second quarter financial results will be published prior to the market opening on July 22.

According to the press release:

The live webcast will be available at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor and the accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts will also be available on the same website prior to market open. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.

For additional information, visit the company’s website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.