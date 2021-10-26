Cobb BOC to consider up to $350,000 for World Series emergency expenditures this evening

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt issued the following news release announcing a proposal for up to $350,000 to be allocated from the county’s fund balance for emergency expenditures related to the World Series games:

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider an agenda item Tuesday night allowing for emergency expenditures related to the upcoming Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series games at Truist Park. The agenda item authorizes spending up to $350,000 from the county’s fund balance for expenses related to hosting World Series games that could include such things as supplies, equipment, signage, and overtime.

Cobb County public safety leaders held the first of a series of meetings with federal, state, local, and MLB officials to firm up security plans for the games. This group has an advantage since they had spent months working on a plan for the MLB All-Star Game before that event was moved out of state.

“We had already established relationships and a baseline plan,” said Public Safety Director Randy Crider. “This will help us do our jobs better so all the fans coming to the World Series games will have a safe and pleasant experience.

Cobb Police have canceled leave, lengthened shifts, and brought in special units in order to increase manpower around the stadium.

Cobb Police and Cobb DOT have a proven traffic plan to get people in and out of the area, and they will be coordinating with GDOT and our neighboring cities to make sure fans can get in and out of the area as quickly and safely as possible. With a popular convention at the Galleria this weekend, county leaders are hoping as many area businesses as possible will encourage their employees to work remotely this Friday.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid expressed her happiness with the success of our home team.

“Much like the Braves, we faced some adversity earlier this year,” the Chairwoman said. “But we are eager for the eyes of the sports world to see the unique venue that is Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta which has helped solidify Cobb County as one of the premier tourist destinations in the southeast.”