Kennesaw City Council approves public works building design proposal with Croy Engineering

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw City Council approved Croy Engineering’s $119,910 proposal to provide engineering and architectural design services for the public works building Monday.

The city plans to build out the second floor of the existing Moon Station Road facility, install a hydraulic elevator in the existing shaft, replace the natural gas generator, and install a service counter on the first floor. Additional parking will be added with upgraded disability access.

Croy Engineering will provide the land surveys, architectural drawings, construction documents, bidding assistance and oversee the construction phase.

The full cost of the buildout is estimated at $2 million with the city using American Rescue Plan funds. The expenditure qualifies for ARP as measures to improve social distancing and ventilation. Staff from planning and zoning, economic development, building services, code enforcement, business licensing and GIS will relocate from City Hall.

Council also approved a contract with American Architectural Design Specialties for construction of a wheelchair swing for $49,285 at the inclusive playground in Swift-Cantrell Park.

The city received a T-Mobile Hometown Grant to cover the cost.

The SPLOST-funded playground opened in January 2020. The idea for it was born years ago from a conversation between Councilmember Pat Ferris and Kennesaw resident Ann Pratt about the possibility of installing a wheelchair swing. The 5,000 square feet of inclusive play space with wheelchair accessible ramps, an eight-person wheelchair sway fun, sensory stations, slide and a shade canopy that was added to the original 13,500 square feet of playground will finally get the piece of the puzzle that started it all.

“Certainly want to mention my sincere gratitude to Jeff [Drobney, city manager] for staying on top of that and bringing that on, and of course parks and rec for, I think there was a grant to do it, so it’s nice to see that finally being done,” Ferris said.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.