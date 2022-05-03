Summary of last night’s Powder Springs City Council meeting: local businesses honored

The City of Powder Springs released the following summary of the actions taken at last night’s city council meeting
Nearly four dozen businesses were awarded certificates or plaques during Monday night’s City Council meeting for having operated within Powder Springs for five, 10, 15, 20, or 25 years. The recognition ceremony followed a proclamation of the first week of May as Small Business Week.
The six businesses receiving plaques have been operating for a quarter of a century: Candy Apple Custom, Compass Building Systems Inc., Major Service Center, Powder Springs Barber Shop, Powder Springs Memorial Gardens and Superior Landscaping.
Recognizing for reaching the 20-year mark were Clips & Tips Hair & Nail Salon and General Nutrition Center. Marking 15 years were Caldwell Insulation Inc., Dawah International LLC, Macland Wings and More Inc., New Era Learning Center and State Farm Insurance.Advertisement
Honored for reaching 10 years were:
- Malamav Community & Human Services
- Karen’s Kreations
- Stewart Brokers
- Compliant Healthcare
- Brown’s Kitchen & Baths
- Jackson Glass LLC
- Alpha Truck Service LLC
- The Conduit Group
- Foothills Chiropractic
- Workout Anytime Power Springs
- Ted’s Cruise & Travel
Businesses recognized for their first five years of operation were:
- Greater Data Tech LLC
- SGC Chicken & Food
- Bushman Handyman Service
- Thomas & Anthony Consulting
- JTC West Cobb LLC
- Southern Home & Comm
- Alliance Tax Preparation
- Little Angels Academy
- Gune Squad Booking & Management
- Preferred Mortgage Solutions
- Optimum Procom Cleaning
- Basement King LLC
- The Event Station
- Governor’s Gun Club
- DeNeal Industries
- CGW Elite Business & Medical
- Caterpillar Clubhouse
- South Cobb Children’s Enrichment Center
- Zacxo LLC
- Good Lord’s Mobile Welding
- Appraiser Group of Georgia
- Essigmann & Associates
- Greener Pastures
Another proclamation Monday resolves that the week of May 1 through May 7, 2022, is designated as “Professional Municipal Clerks Week.” It extends appreciation to all municipal and deputy clerks for the services with which they provide their communities. Specifically, the proclamation cites that the clerk “serves as the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels.”
The proclamation was presented to City Clerk Kelly Axt and Deputy City Clerk Tamara Newkirt, and signed by Mayor Al Thurman. It also honors municipal and deputy clerks for “continually striving to improve the administration of their duties through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and annual meetings of their state, province, county and international professional organizations.”
Axt has served as Powder Springs’ city clerk since December 2014 and Newkirt has been Powder Springs’ deputy city clerk since Aug. 2020.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a professional association of city, town, township, village, borough, deputy and county clerks, sponsors Municipal Clerks Week. IIMC has 14,700 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries.
In council action, council members unanimously approved an alcohol license for Skint Chestnut Brewing, along with variance requests at four residences.
Also approved was:
- The purchase and equipping of a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado work truck for use by the Stormwater and Community Development staff.
- A $5,400 agreement with R.A.K. Roofing & Construction to remove awnings from certain commercial buildings downtown.
- An agreement with Cost Reduction Analysts of Atlanta Inc. to provide certain expense auditing services.
- A resolution approving and authorizing the use of Thurman Springs Park at 10 a.m. on May 18 to accommodate a pre-K graduation.
