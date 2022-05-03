Summary of last night’s Powder Springs City Council meeting: local businesses honored

The City of Powder Springs released the following summary of the actions taken at last night’s city council meeting

Nearly four dozen businesses were awarded certificates or plaques during Monday night’s City Council meeting for having operated within Powder Springs for five, 10, 15, 20, or 25 years. The recognition ceremony followed a proclamation of the first week of May as Small Business Week. The six businesses receiving plaques have been operating for a quarter of a century: Candy Apple Custom, Compass Building Systems Inc., Major Service Center, Powder Springs Barber Shop, Powder Springs Memorial Gardens and Superior Landscaping. Recognizing for reaching the 20-year mark were Clips & Tips Hair & Nail Salon and General Nutrition Center. Marking 15 years were Caldwell Insulation Inc., Dawah International LLC, Macland Wings and More Inc., New Era Learning Center and State Farm Insurance. Advertisement Honored for reaching 10 years were:

Malamav Community & Human Services

Karen’s Kreations

Stewart Brokers

Compliant Healthcare

Brown’s Kitchen & Baths

Jackson Glass LLC

Alpha Truck Service LLC

The Conduit Group

Foothills Chiropractic

Workout Anytime Power Springs

Ted’s Cruise & Travel

Businesses recognized for their first five years of operation were:

Greater Data Tech LLC

SGC Chicken & Food

Bushman Handyman Service

Thomas & Anthony Consulting

JTC West Cobb LLC

Southern Home & Comm

Alliance Tax Preparation

Little Angels Academy

Gune Squad Booking & Management

Preferred Mortgage Solutions

Optimum Procom Cleaning

Basement King LLC

The Event Station

Governor’s Gun Club

DeNeal Industries

CGW Elite Business & Medical

Caterpillar Clubhouse

South Cobb Children’s Enrichment Center

Zacxo LLC

Good Lord’s Mobile Welding

Appraiser Group of Georgia

Essigmann & Associates

Greener Pastures

Another proclamation Monday resolves that the week of May 1 through May 7, 2022, is designated as “Professional Municipal Clerks Week.” It extends appreciation to all municipal and deputy clerks for the services with which they provide their communities. Specifically, the proclamation cites that the clerk “serves as the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels.” The proclamation was presented to City Clerk Kelly Axt and Deputy City Clerk Tamara Newkirt, and signed by Mayor Al Thurman. It also honors municipal and deputy clerks for “continually striving to improve the administration of their duties through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and annual meetings of their state, province, county and international professional organizations.” Axt has served as Powder Springs’ city clerk since December 2014 and Newkirt has been Powder Springs’ deputy city clerk since Aug. 2020. The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a professional association of city, town, township, village, borough, deputy and county clerks, sponsors Municipal Clerks Week. IIMC has 14,700 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries. In council action, council members unanimously approved an alcohol license for Skint Chestnut Brewing, along with variance requests at four residences. Also approved was:

The purchase and equipping of a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado work truck for use by the Stormwater and Community Development staff.

A $5,400 agreement with R.A.K. Roofing & Construction to remove awnings from certain commercial buildings downtown.

An agreement with Cost Reduction Analysts of Atlanta Inc. to provide certain expense auditing services.

A resolution approving and authorizing the use of Thurman Springs Park at 10 a.m. on May 18 to accommodate a pre-K graduation.