Rep. David Scott issues statement on leaked SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft decision

U.S. Representative David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, which includes the southern portion of Cobb County, issued the following statement about the leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court of the United States, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision:

Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after the Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade was leaked: "This apparent draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade represents the most disastrous and significant setback in access to abortion care this nation has seen in 50 years. This draconian ruling would strip away a woman's freedom to her own choices—about her healthcare, her body, and her agency—and undercuts what has not only been established law for half a century, but a precedent rooted in basic principles of justice and personal liberty. "Should this ruling be finalized, I am disheartened that our grandchildren must face the same battles of two generations past. Now, we must do everything in our power to stand up for women's healthcare and fight for their equal treatment under the law. We must enshrine abortion rights into law."

Background

Yesterday the political news organization Politico reported they had received a leaked majority opinion in which the majority of the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade that guaranteed federal protection of abortion rights.

Recently, GOP-led state governments have been enacting legislation challenging Roe. v. Wade, and the issue of whether that ruling would be upheld figured prominently in the hearings on Supreme Court appointments by former President Donald Trump.