Sprayberry High seniors hear messages of faith at 2024 interfaith baccalaureate

By Rebecca Gaunt

(all photos by Rebecca Gaunt)

Sprayberry High School’s annual interfaith baccalaureate celebrated its graduating seniors Thursday at Unity North Atlanta Church on Sandy Plains Road.

Sharona Sandberg, who has had three children graduate from Sprayberry, took over the baccalaureate in 2019. At the time, it was a Christian event, and its popularity was declining. In recognition of Sprayberry’s diversity, Sandberg decided to make it an interfaith ceremony. 14 students attended the first year. Last year, there were 21. Thursday night’s event recognized nearly double that: 41 soon-to-be graduates.This was Sandberg’s last year working with the Sprayberry Foundation to organize it. She was emotional as she addressed the students.

“You are amazing. Our school is amazing because of what we represent,” she said.

Seniors Isabella Sternagle and Cole Bowen read poems, the “Bella Voce” Sprayberry Chorus performed “Crowded Table,” and four religious leaders addressed the group.

Dr. Azaibi Tamin of the East Cobb Islamic Center, Rabbi Jason Holtz from Temple Kehillat Chaim, Shrirang Nene, representing Hinduism, and Pastor Tommy Stevenson of Deep Waters Community Church all delivered inspirational messages.

Loosely translating from Sanskrit, Nene told the graduates, “Whatever path you have chosen, may it become auspicious.”

Tamin advised to “be beneficial to all humanity.”

“In Islamic perspective, one of the most beloved people to God is those who give the most benefit to people, irrespective of gender, faith, color of skin, nationality, or what have you,” he said.

Holtz spoke about Passover and the enslavement of the Jewish people in Egypt.

“Later on in the Hebrew Bible, it constantly reminds us to take wisdom from our experience, to take lessons from the things that we’ve gone through,” he said.

This was Stevenson’s third year speaking at the event.

“I’m truly blessed to join in on this celebration, a pivotal moment as you embark on the next chapter of your journey,” he told the students.

Principal Sara Fetterman presented the certificates as the graduates walked across the stage.

Lyndsey Powell, president of the Sprayberry Foundation, told the crowd, “Fear not those mistakes that may seem, in that moment, traumatic, but instead try and learn the best lesson you can. Ultimately, mistakes are the best teachers.”

