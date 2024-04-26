The Atlanta Falcons Badly Need “An Edge” In Their Draft Strategy

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

In the movie “Draft Day,” the NFL owner, the GM’s girlfriend, the team’s coach, and even his own mother (widow of the ex-coach) think that the General Manager, played by Kevin Costner, has lost his mind with a series of head-scratching draft day decisions. Everything turns out all right for the Cleveland Browns in that film, which tells you right away that it’s a fictional story. It remains to be seen whether another championship-less franchise, the real-life Atlanta Falcons, can survive their own drafting and free-agency decisions and dilemmas.

It’s easy to knock the Falcons’ General Manager for their picks. After all, the team committed nearly $200 million to a quarterback for five years, and then a top-10 pick for the exact same position.

If the Falcons don’t sign Kirk Cousins, they probably get a high B, or even a low A for the Penix selection. Now they’ll have one of the worst draft grades out there. The only reason that the team doesn’t get less than a C- is that one of the two, Kirk Cousins or Michael Penix Jr., might actually turn out to be a good choice. But both can’t be Pro Bowlers on the same team.

Atlanta was right to draft a QB, but did they need to expend that top draft pick on one, knowing how many other holes (defense everywhere, offensive line, maybe another receiver) exist? The team won’t get far with Taylor Heinecke at the helm if Cousins is injured or if Penix struggles to adjust to the professional game.

The best option would have been to select Florida State University Quarterback Jordan Travis with a later pick. He outdueled the Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU twice, and was undefeated at the helm this past year, and led his team to a win over Oklahoma in last year’s bowl game. He’s got time to heal from last year’s injury, and is a year younger than Penix. Spencer Rattler could be available in round 2 or 3, unless the New York Giants get desperate.

Given how few sacks the team generated over the last year, an “edge” rusher would have been the logical choice, with Dallas Turner, Jared Verse, and Laiatu Latu still out there. Even a good defensive back would have had the fans say “We addressed a glaring need.”

But like the cinematic “Draft Day” Cleveland team, the Falcons can still come out okay, as there’s good talent out there for the Friday night Rounds 2 and 3 selections (picks 43, 74 and 79). Here’s who Atlanta should draft with those picks.

Our best bet is the “Edge” rusher, what we used to call the defensive end. The best out there is Marshawn Kneeland, who grades well, but it’s not as though Western Michigan played the strongest schedule. Behind him is Chris Braswell of Alabama, who ranks behind Kneeland, but played tougher competition. Perhaps a DT like Spring 2024 hero Braden Fiske of FSU or Maason Smith of LSU, just to help the defensive line.

Defensive backs should be next on the list. Cooper DeJean of Iowa is the best, but Atlanta may have to trade up just to get him. Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama has a cool name, but I like what Missouri and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. did. Javon Bullard of Georgia, a safety, may be the best of the bunch. If you have to wait until round 3, you can always find Khree Jackson of Oregon, Calen Bullock of USC, or Renardo Green of the Seminoles of Florida State. The franchise could stop ignoring Georgia Bulldogs, and go with Tykee Smith.

Finally, the Falcons should use at least one of their second-day picks on a wide receiver, as the current pass-catching corps could use more talent. Ladd McConkey of Georgia and Keon Coleman of FSU are the best, but may not be around by the 43rd pick. Those defensive needs are so glaring that I would wait until the third round, when one of those Washington receivers (Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynm Polk), or Oregon’s Troy Franklin, or even FSU’s raw-but-talented pass catcher Johnny Wilson is around. Even a few linemen like Sedrick Van Pran-Granger of Georgia or Dominick Puni of Kansas would be something.

Perhaps this could be a “Draft Day” Hollywood ending, as our Falcons GM Terry Fontenot unloads one of his QBs on the desperate Jets or Giants or even the Browns or (gasp) Saints and loads up on prospects. And there are some Pro Bowlers to be had after round one. But let’s hope this cinematic conclusion is in our future, instead of how confusing it looks today.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.