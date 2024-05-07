Three injured, one seriously, when driver rear ends tow truck giving roadside assistance on I-75

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Sergeant Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating an incident where a pickup truck crashed into a wrecker providing roadside assistance.

The collision resulted in injuries to three people, one of whom was seriously injured.

The incident occurred on I-75 North before Windy Hill Road on Sunday, May 5, at about 11:17 p.m.

According to investigators, a black 2014 Mercedes Benz E350 had stopped with a flat tire in the traffic safety zone between I-75 North and the exit ramp to Windy Hill Road.

Behind it, a white 2000 Ford F350 tow truck was parked with flashing amber lights activated. The Mercedes occupants were standing outside the vehicle.

A 2015 GMC Yukon, driven by a 49-year-old Peachtree Corners man, was traveling north on I-75.

The driver failed to maintain a single lane of travel and entered the traffic safety zone. According to the public information release, the driver did not observe or maintain sufficient distance from the parked tow truck and Mercedes.

Consequently, the GMC struck the rear flatbed of the tow truck, pushing it into the Mercedes, which then struck both individuals standing outside. The impact threw them onto the grassy median between I-75 and the exit ramp to Windy Hill Road.

The GMC came to rest while still engaged with the flatbed of the Ford.

One of the occupants of the Mercedes was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The other Mercedes occupant and the GMC driver were also taken to the same hospital to be treated for injuries.

The tow truck driver was uninjured.

The collision remains under investigation, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.