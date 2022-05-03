Detainee from the Cobb County ADC dies in custody

Sgt. Jeremy Blake, public information officer for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced in the following public information release that a detainee died in a local hospital while in custody:

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announces that Joshua Capes, a detainee in the Adult Detention Center, passed away late Monday, May 2.

The detainee was booked in the ADC on April 24 on charges of possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances. He was found unresponsive during a mandatory cell check. Sheriff’s deputies immediately provided medical care and were able to revive Mr. Capes. He was transferred to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, with his family present.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation and, per protocol, has requested an external investigation to be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.