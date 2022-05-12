Second detainee death this month at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center

Sgt. Jeremy Blake issued the following public information release about the second death of a person in custody of the Cobb County Adult Detention Center this month:

(MARIETTA, GA) — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announces that Ms. Eva Kanja, a detainee in the Adult Detention Center, passed away earlier today. She was undergoing a mental health evaluation. Information is not yet available as to the cause of death.

The detainee was booked in the ADC on April 29 after being arrested for battery while a patient at WellStar Cobb Hospital.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation and, per protocol, has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations conduct an external investigation.

Advertisement

“What I’ve been committed to since day one is providing our detainees with the best healthcare and support possible so we can save as many lives as possible,” said Sheriff Craig Owens.

In October 2021, the sheriff announced a new detainee mental health program with 24/7 care, making Cobb the first in the state to provide round-the-clock service to detainees. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will soon announce new technology to enhance detainee care even further.