New retailers opening at Town Center: ice cream, a virtual gaming arena and child care

Town Center at Cobb issued the following press release announcing a specialty ice cream shop, a virtual gaming arena, and a child care facility for shoppers:

Town Center at Cobb is expanding its roster with the addition of three new brands, a specialty ice cream vendor, a virtual gaming arena and child care facility. Shoppers can discover the latest trends in shoes, handbags and accessories at Shoe Dept., fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time and stunning formalwear at Formal 4 U. In addition, guests can savor delicious and decadent Mexican sweets at Town Center’s newest dessert option, Michoacana Gourmet, located in the Food Court. Professional drop-in daycare center and gaming lounge, Me’Tyme, will provide an option for parents to shop solo while their children connect and play in a safe environment. The mall’s new virtual gaming arena Warpoint adds to the mall’s many entertainment options.

“In addition to offering some of the most popular fashion and lifestyle brands, Town Center at Cobb is committed to providing guests with dining and entertainment options for the whole family,” said Director of Marketing and Business Development Shelly Weidner. “We’re pleased to be able to welcome these new brands and invite shoppers to experience the latest Town Center at Cobb has to offer.”

Shoe Dept.,opening in May, is a family-friendly footwear store carrying over 13 thousand selections of shoes, handbags and accessories with brands including New Balance, adidas, Crocs and more. This 6,100-square-foot space will be located on the Lower Level Belk Wing next to Aveda.

Jewel Time, which specializes in upscale jewelry, will open this summer on the Lower Level near Center Court. Shoppers can find bridal jewelry, engagement rings, fine gold, gemstones and more at this new jewelry retailer. Repair service and custom orders are also available in the 1,800-square-foot space.

Shoppers of all ages can find the perfect apparel and accessories for upcoming events at Formal 4 U, which will be located on the Upper Level next to Bath & Body Works. The store will carry special occasion wear such as wedding gowns, tuxedoes and formalwear for the whole family. This shop is set to open by summer.

Michoacana Gourmet invites shoppers to experience the traditions of Michoacan, Mexico through distinctive desserts made with quality, locally grown ingredients and fresh fruit. These craft offerings include specialty ice creams, gourmet popsicles, fruit cups and more with a wide range of flavors and assortments. The eatery will open this summer in the Food Court next to Charley’s.

Also coming this spring, Me’Tyme will offer drop-in professional daycare services for children as visitors shop and enjoy all of Town Center’s offerings. The daycare will be located in a 4,800-square-foot space on the Lower Level next to Belk. The space will also act as a recreational gaming lounge/care center for children from four to 12 years of age. Kids can come to relax and play games like PlayStation, XBOX and more, as well as participate in various activities and creative art projects. Additionally, Me’Tyme makes life easier for all visitors by offering afterschool care, summer camps and membership packages!

Players can battle it out in the new virtual arena, Warpoint, which houses a one-of-a-kind gaming center, similar to laser tag, where players can face one another on a large, ever changing map. The entertainment addition joins the mall on the Upper Level JC Penney Wing next to Brows & Beyond.

These new offerings join Crescent Jewelers which provides fine and discounted luxury items. The new jeweler is now open on the Upper Level JC Penney Wing. In addition, Lunar Mini Golf is under new ownership and has changed its name to Cosmic Mini Golf. These recent additions complement the more than 150 retailers, dining and social offerings and further enhance the overall mix of options at the mall.