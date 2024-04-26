GSO presents sensory-friendly “Carnival of the Animals” tomorrow in Marietta

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra, in keeping with its long-standing practice of including sensory-friendly and kid-friendly performances on its schedule, will perform “Carnival of the Animals” tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, at 2 and 4 p.m.

The 2 p.m. show is tailored for sensory-sensitive individuals.

The venue for the performance is the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue, located on the Marietta High School campus.

According to the announcement posted on the City of Marietta website:

Saint-Saëns’ entertaining composition invites young audience members to listen to the sounds of marching lions, pecking hens and roosters, bellowing elephants, graceful swans and other creatures in 14-short orchestral movements. Concert-goers are invited to dress up as their favorite animal. The GSO’s family and sensory-friendly concert series is designed to let kids be kids and experience orchestral music without the constraints of a standard performance, within a 45-minute program. Up to 30 minutes before or after each concert, children can get up close and hands-on with a myriad of instruments in the lobby provided by Miss LaLa’s Instrument Petting Zoo. The 2 p.m. performance is designed specifically for sensory-sensitive individuals of any age and ability and their families. Audience members are free to move about, dance, speak, sing or vocalize. A quiet room will be available for those who need a break from the instrumental sounds.

General admission tickets are $10.

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission: