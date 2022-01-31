Georgia Symphony Orchestra features Valentine’s Jazz at the Strand

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra GSO Jazz! ensemble will feature an evening of romance-themed jazz for the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The details are in the press release, reprinted below:

(Marietta, Ga., Jan 31, 2022) Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Georgia Symphony’s GSO Jazz! ensemble is offering a great date night experience for you and your special someone. The band’s performance of ‘Something Romantic,’ which will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theater in Marietta, Ga., is all about affairs of the heart.

“Given the date of the concert, we wanted to offer our audience some of the standards in love-themed jazz music,” said Sam Skelton, GSO Jazz! music director and saxophonist. “It’s the perfect way for couples to spend a romantic evening together.”

The performance will feature renowned jazz tunes of desire like “A Time for Love” by Johnny Mandel, “I Love Being Here With You” by Peggy Lee, “Lover Man” by Roger (Ram) Ramirez, and many more.

Joining Skelton onstage will be Tim Auçoin on bass, John David on drums, Mace Hibbard on saxophones, Randy Hoexter on piano, and Trey Wright on guitar.

Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors, military or first responders and $12 for students. For information on the GSO Jazz’s health and safety protocols and to purchase tickets online, visit georgiasymphony.org/all-events.

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.