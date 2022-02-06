An evening of Romantic Valentine’s jazz with GSO Jazz!

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement of a special Valentine’s concert by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s GSO Jazz! ensemble:

MARIETTA – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Georgia Symphony’s GSO Jazz! ensemble is offering a great date night experience for you and your special someone. The band’s performance of ‘Something Romantic,’ which will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theater in Marietta, Ga., is all about affairs of the heart.

“Given the date of the concert, we wanted to offer our audience some of the standards in love-themed jazz music,” said Sam Skelton, GSO Jazz! music director and saxophonist. “It’s the perfect way for couples to spend a romantic evening together.”

The performance will feature renowned jazz tunes of desire like “A Time for Love” by Johnny Mandel, “I Love Being Here With You” by Peggy Lee, “Lover Man” by Roger (Ram) Ramirez, and many more.

Joining Skelton onstage will be Tim Auçoin on bass, John David on drums, Mace Hibbard on saxophones, Randy Hoexter on piano, and Trey Wright on guitar.

Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors, military or first responders and $12 for students. For information on the GSO Jazz’s health and safety protocols and to purchase tickets online, visit georgiasymphony.org/all-events.