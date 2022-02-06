Lisa Campbell announces run for newly redrawn Georgia House District 35

In a news release dated January 21, Lisa Campbell announced her candidacy as a Democrat for Georgia House District 35 in the Acworth and Kennesaw area.

The district, under the old boundaries, is represented by Republican Ed Setzler.

The General Primary election is May 24, 2022.

Here is her campaign announcement, reprinted below:

KENNESAW, Ga. (Jan.21, 2022) –Today, Lisa Campbell has officially announced her candidacy for the newly redrawn Georgia House of Representatives District 35, representing the communities of Kennesaw and Acworth. A Georgia business entrepreneur, active community leader and champion for equal rights, Campbell cites her decades of strategic leadership experience and community involvement in Cobb County amongst her qualifications for the office. “Together, we can build a brighter future for the people of District 35 and create a better Georgia for all that reflects our values,” said Campbell.“I believe that everyone deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare, including mental health services, fully funded schools, safe communities and a sustainable environment. We deserve to live in a district where everyone’s voices, values and votes matter.” If elected, Campbell also promises to work toward protecting bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom, advancing voting rights, ending partisan gerrymandering, creating safer communities through sensible gun safety laws and strengthening Cobb County through equitable, inclusive policies. A graduate of Cobb County Public Schools and the University of Georgia, Campbell has built a three-decades-long career in marketing technology, public relations and business consultation. “I have a proven track record of building diverse coalitions to solve complex problems,” Campbell shared. “I’ve built my career on being an innovative thinker and a collaborative leader who works hard to produce results that matter. I’d be honored to have the opportunity to bring these skills to the Gold Dome to represent you.” “I’m running because I believe in the power of equity, justice and liberty,” Campbell continued. “In an environment where many are standing against things, I am committed to working together toward progress for the people of our community and a better Georgia for all.” Visit www.LisaforGa.com or Facebook.com/LisaForGeorgia to learn more.