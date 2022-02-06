Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Week: February 7 to 11 2022

Cobb County has had its share of severe weather over the past six months, most notably from the damaging floods of September 7-8 of 2021.

This year the State of Georgia recognizes Severe Weather Preparedness Week starting tomorrow Monday, February 7 and lasting through Friday, February 11.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency issued a press release explaining the reasons for setting aside a week to address the topic.

“Georgia has seen severe weather happen at any time of the year,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings for the press release. “We always want our citizens to be well prepared before any type of weather event strikes, so they have ample time to review or change their plan of action if needed.”

The National Weather Service also has a web page about the week, with links to specific resources on themes of Family Preparedness, Thunderstorm Safety, Tornado Safety, Lightning Safety, and Flash Flooding/Flood Safety.

The NWS site gives this overview:

As we approach what is typically the most active part of the year for severe weather, Severe Weather Preparedness Week provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about the dangers of severe weather, as well as knowing how and when to take proper actions when severe weather is expected and hits. Please take the time now to review your home, school, or businesses preparedness plans. Each day is dedicated to a different topic that addresses severe weather preparedness. Throughout the week, the topics to be covered include:

