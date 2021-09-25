Federal and State disaster teams assess damage of Sept 7 and 8 flooding

Cobb County announced that disaster teams looked over the damage from Cobb’s flash flooding that slammed the county on September 7 and 8.

According to the news release, Cobb County Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom led officials from FEMA, GEMA and the Small Business Administration through some of the hard-hit areas of Marietta and East Cobb.

Cobb EMA reportedly receive hundreds of descriptions of homes damaged by ” floodwaters, erosion, or sinkholes.”

The county reports that the groups who went on the tour will use their assessment to determine whether a disaster declaration is appropriate.

“If so, loans or other assistance could be made available to help with repairs,” the news release stated.

Background

The storms caused extensive damage countywide, and the county is still in the process of cleaning up in the aftermath as of the publication of this article.

The Marietta area was hard-hit, with homes flooded and deep pools of water forming after the reported six inches in rain fell on the area.

The county created an online app to receive damage reports to turn over the GEMA.