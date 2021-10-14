Small Business Administration declares disaster in Cobb due to flooding

Today the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for Cobb County due to last month’s severe flash floods.

The SBA will provide assistance to those impacted by flooding caused by heavy rains.

According to the county press release announcing the declaration:

Parts of the county were hit by more than five inches of rain in a short period of time, causing flood damage to homes, businesses, and apartments in areas that have rarely been impacted by flooding.





Last month federal and state disaster teams toured the county to assess the damage. More than 250 reports of building damage had been submitted .



“Many who reported flood damage had never experienced such a disaster before,” said Cobb Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom. “After our survey teams found the impacted area was much larger than expected, we ramped up an online reporting tool that allowed residents to report building damage. We hope this declaration will allow many of these victims to get assistance to complete repairs.”

According to the county:

The declaration means those affected can apply for physical damage SBA loans as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses. SBA officials will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center starting this Saturday at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center at 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Representatives will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, then from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center will be open through October 28.

Background

The storms caused extensive damage countywide, and the county is still in the process of cleaning up in the aftermath as of the publication of this article.

The Marietta area was hard-hit, with homes flooded and deep pools of water forming after the reported six inches in rain fell on the area.

The county created an online app to receive damage reports to turn over the GEMA.