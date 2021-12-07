January 4 deadline to apply for SBA disaster loans for September flood

The January 4, 2022 deadline is approaching for Cobb residents and those in other counties affected by the September floods to apply for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters in Georgia who experienced damage in the severe flooding on September 7-8, 2021 are eligible for the low-interest disaster loan program.
“Waiting to file an SBA application could cause unnecessary delays in receiving disaster assistance, and survivors may miss the application deadline. Submitting the loan application is an essential part of the disaster recovery process,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.
The declaration covers Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, and Paulding in Georgia.
A recent news release on the county website describes the application process as follows:
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration # 17262, not for the COVID-19 incident.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 4, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 5, 2022.VIEW: SBA News Release on Loan AvailabilityVIEW: SBA Fact Sheet on Disaster Loans
Background
Cobb County announced in late September that disaster teams looked over the damage from Cobb’s flash flooding that slammed the county on September 7 and 8.
According to a county news release, Cobb County Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom led officials from FEMA, GEMA, and the Small Business Administration through some of the hard-hit areas of Marietta and East Cobb.
Cobb EMA reportedly receive hundreds of descriptions of homes damaged by ” floodwaters, erosion, or sinkholes.”
The teams determined that the county qualified for disaster aid due to the extent of the damage.
