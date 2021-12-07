January 4 deadline to apply for SBA disaster loans for September flood

The January 4, 2022 deadline is approaching for Cobb residents and those in other counties affected by the September floods to apply for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters in Georgia who experienced damage in the severe flooding on September 7-8, 2021 are eligible for the low-interest disaster loan program.

“Waiting to file an SBA application could cause unnecessary delays in receiving disaster assistance, and survivors may miss the application deadline. Submitting the loan application is an essential part of the disaster recovery process,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.

The declaration covers Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, and Paulding in Georgia.

A recent news release on the county website describes the application process as follows:

Background

Cobb County announced in late September that disaster teams looked over the damage from Cobb’s flash flooding that slammed the county on September 7 and 8.

According to a county news release, Cobb County Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom led officials from FEMA, GEMA, and the Small Business Administration through some of the hard-hit areas of Marietta and East Cobb.

Cobb EMA reportedly receive hundreds of descriptions of homes damaged by ” floodwaters, erosion, or sinkholes.”

The teams determined that the county qualified for disaster aid due to the extent of the damage.