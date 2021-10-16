Disaster Loan Outreach Center opens at Sewell Mill Libary

Cobb County announced on its Facebook page that a Disaster Loan Outreach Center has opened for people whose property was damaged by the severe flooding the county experienced last month.

The county posted the following:

DISASTER CENTER OPENS Representatives from the Small Business Administration will be at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center starting Saturday to offer assistance to those impacted by recent flooding storms. For more on the disaster declaration and what it means, please visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/…/cobb-flooding-declared… Representatives will be at the 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068 location during the following hours: Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday Oct 18-27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday, October 28 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The flooding and its aftermath

The storms that hit the county on on September 7th and 8th caused extensive damage countywide, and the county is still in the process of cleaning up in the aftermath as of the publication of this article.

The Marietta area was hard-hit, with homes flooded and deep pools of water forming after the reported six inches in rain fell on the area.

The county created an online app to receive damage reports to turn over the GEMA.

Cobb County Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom led disaster team officials from FEMA, GEMA and the Small Business Administration through some of the hard-hit areas of Marietta and East Cobb.

The county reported that the groups who went on the tour would use their assessment to determine whether a disaster declaration is appropriate.

On October 14 the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for Cobb County due to the flooding and the reports from their disaster team after the tour.

The SBA disaster declaration paved the way for the organization to provide assistance to those impacted by the flooding.