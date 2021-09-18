Cobb announces tool for reporting Sept 8 flood damage

The Cobb County website posted an announcement of a tool to allow residents to easily report damage from the unexpected severe storms we experienced on September 8.

The announcement is reprinted below, with a link to the online reporting tool:

Reports of damaged homes and property continue to come into Cobb Emergency Management from last week’s torrential rainfall event. EMA continues to respond to reports, but now there is a tool to allow you to report damaged property directly to our emergency management teams. Use this link to access the form: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/df351313bcb549ccac57f15cfc4a6808?portalUrl=https://CobbCountyGA.maps.arcgis.com

Important things to remember:

This is only a reporting tool for the flooding event of September 8th.

If you have already spoken with a Cobb Emergency Management team please do not fill out another report.

This is only to report damage to “essential living spaces.” There were many reports of damage to yards, however, this report focuses only on residences.

The form will ask for a “Team Number/Name,” simply choose “other.”

Type in the address on the “Map Your Location” image

A picture representative of the damage is preferred.

The information gathered will be used for a report to GEMA after which any disaster declaration will be considered. If such a declaration is issued, we will contact those impacted.

About the September 8 floods

Storms and flooding hit Cobb County Tuesday night September 7 through Wednesday morning September 8.

The storms caused extensive damage countywide, and the county is still in the process of cleaning up in the aftermath as of the publication of this article.

The Marietta area was hard-hit, with homes flooded and deep pools of water forming after the reported six inches in rain fell on the area.