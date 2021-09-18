Cobb ranks fifth in statewide SAT scores

Cobb County ranked fifth place in statewide total mean SAT scores (the combined Evidence Based Reading and Writing Mean, and Math Mean)
The rankings of the top ten schools were as follows:
|School District
|SAT test takers
|Score
|Decatur City Schools
|154
|1227
|Forsyth County Schools
|2,140
|1193
|Buford City Schools
|193
|1162
|Fayette County School District (GA)
|838
|1152
|Cobb County School District
|3,451
|1150
|Catoosa County Schools
|37
|1146
|Thomasville City Schools
|28
|1135
|Oconee County Schools
|459
|1133
|Gwinnett County Public Schools
|5,430
|1132
|Fulton County Schools
|3,573
|1128
Evidence Based Reading and Writing Mean
Cobb also ranked fifth place in the Evidence Based reading and writing mean.
|School district
|SAT test takers
|Score
|Decatur City Schools
|154
|624
|Thomasville City Schools
|28
|603
|Forsyth County Schools
|2,140
|597
|Fayette County School District (GA)
|838
|582
|Cobb County School District
|3,451
|581
|Catoosa County Schools
|37
|581
|Buford City Schools
|193
|579
|Oconee County Schools
|459
|577
|Brantley County Schools
|38
|574
|Clarke County School District #629
|157
|571
Math Mean Scores
And to maintain a perfect streak in fifth position, Cobb also came in fifth in math mean scores:
|School District
|SAT test takers
|Score
|Decatur City Schools
|154
|603
|Forsyth County Schools
|2,140
|596
|Buford City Schools
|193
|583
|Fayette County School District (GA)
|838
|570
|Cobb County School District
|3,451
|568
|Gwinnett County Public Schools
|5,430
|565
|Catoosa County Schools
|37
|565
|Bleckley County Schools
|53
|563
|Fulton County Schools
|3,573
|560
|Jefferson City Schools
|154
|557
“Our students continue to outperform their peers on state and national assessments, like the SAT, because of our One Team’s commitment to academics and student success. Despite the pandemic, both in-person and virtual learning options for students are continuing to bring success as a result of our awesome teachers performing above and beyond each day,” said Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
Considerable drop in SAT test takers in the district
5283 Cobb students took the SAT test in 2020, compared with 3,451 this year, a drop of 1,832.
This is consistent with the national drop in SAT test takers between 2020 and 2021.
“While the College Board does not release participation percentages at the national level, the raw numbers show a decline in participation at the national level as well: 1.5 million students in the high school class of 2021 took the SAT at least once, down from 2.2 million in the class of 2020,” a press release from the Georgia Department of Education stated.
