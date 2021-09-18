Cobb ranks fifth in statewide SAT scores

Cobb County ranked fifth place in statewide total mean SAT scores (the combined Evidence Based Reading and Writing Mean, and Math Mean)

The rankings of the top ten schools were as follows:

School District SAT test takers Score Decatur City Schools 154 1227 Forsyth County Schools 2,140 1193 Buford City Schools 193 1162 Fayette County School District (GA) 838 1152 Cobb County School District 3,451 1150 Catoosa County Schools 37 1146 Thomasville City Schools 28 1135 Oconee County Schools 459 1133 Gwinnett County Public Schools 5,430 1132 Fulton County Schools 3,573 1128

Evidence Based Reading and Writing Mean

Cobb also ranked fifth place in the Evidence Based reading and writing mean.

School district SAT test takers Score Decatur City Schools 154 624 Thomasville City Schools 28 603 Forsyth County Schools 2,140 597 Fayette County School District (GA) 838 582 Cobb County School District 3,451 581 Catoosa County Schools 37 581 Buford City Schools 193 579 Oconee County Schools 459 577 Brantley County Schools 38 574 Clarke County School District #629 157 571

Math Mean Scores

And to maintain a perfect streak in fifth position, Cobb also came in fifth in math mean scores:

School District SAT test takers Score Decatur City Schools 154 603 Forsyth County Schools 2,140 596 Buford City Schools 193 583 Fayette County School District (GA) 838 570 Cobb County School District 3,451 568 Gwinnett County Public Schools 5,430 565 Catoosa County Schools 37 565 Bleckley County Schools 53 563 Fulton County Schools 3,573 560 Jefferson City Schools 154 557

“Our students continue to outperform their peers on state and national assessments, like the SAT, because of our One Team’s commitment to academics and student success. Despite the pandemic, both in-person and virtual learning options for students are continuing to bring success as a result of our awesome teachers performing above and beyond each day,” said Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

Considerable drop in SAT test takers in the district

5283 Cobb students took the SAT test in 2020, compared with 3,451 this year, a drop of 1,832.

This is consistent with the national drop in SAT test takers between 2020 and 2021.

“While the College Board does not release participation percentages at the national level, the raw numbers show a decline in participation at the national level as well: 1.5 million students in the high school class of 2021 took the SAT at least once, down from 2.2 million in the class of 2020,” a press release from the Georgia Department of Education stated.