School-aged population in Cobb shows decrease in new COVID cases

coronavirus image -- a white sphere with red corona spikes emanating outwardThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (public domain image)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 17, 2021

Both the Cobb County School District and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s School Age Surveillance Report show a decrease in new cases of COVID-19 among Cobb County’s students, although the rate of transmission per 100,000 of population for a two-week period is still considerably above the threshold of 100 per 100,000 over a 7-day period that is considered high.

Over the past week the Surveillance Report indicated that the case rate for the 5-17 age group in Cobb County declined from a two week rate of 1244 per 100,000 down to 976 cases.

Cobb County School District Chris Ragsdale wrote in a press release this afternoon:

Over the last three weeks, we have seen a substantial drop in COVID-19 cases in Cobb schools: 

  1. As of today’s update, positive cases in our schools have declined 44% since peaking the week of August 27. 
  2. This drop is reflected in our schools, with 103 of our 114 schools showing a decline in cases – meaning 90% of our schools have seen a decrease in positive cases.

Ragsdale released a spreadsheet showing week-by-week cases, and the percentage drop from the peak.

SCHOOL6-Aug13-Aug20-Aug27-Aug3-Sep10-Sep17-SepPERCENT DROP FROM PEAK
Acworth Intermediate010479710AT PEAK
Addison214413213-59%
Argyle0023265-17%
Austell2611411-83%
Baker2521281063-89%
Bells Ferry08104464-60%
Belmont Hills2101110-100%
Big Shanty Inter.2220134AT PEAK
Birney7312403-57%
Blackwell22117794-64%
Brumby116151146-60%
Bryant2648843-63%
Bullard258111121-91%
Chalker0375756-14%
Cheatham Hill19410864-60%
City View1594812-78%
Clarkdale0774334-43%
Clay Harmony Leland1531533-40%
Compton0542365-17%
Davis0912161254-75%
Dowell51029101546-79%
Due West00334105-50%
East Side34635221254-91%
Eastvalley4722347AT PEAK
Elementary Virtual Program0000000NO CASES
Fair Oaks0154155AT PEAK
Ford1416121613-81%
Frey581391125-62%
Garrison Mill021415382-87%
Green Acres0020533-40%
Haven at Skyview0011000-100%
Hayes1514111174-71%
Hendricks1113721-86%
Hollydale06510202-80%
Keheley10217810AT PEAK
Kemp0233175-29%
Kennesaw Primary1541117AT PEAK
Kincaid2342222-50%
King Springs2799876-33%
LaBelle0022112AT PEAK
Lewis14451112-82%
Mableton21147478-43%
McCall Primary0322150-100%
Milford1313230-100%
Mount Bethel15811875-55%
Mountain View2765826-25%
Murdock589144105-64%
Nicholson00581162-82%
Nickajack01226231479-65%
Norton Park1256635-17%
Pickett’s Mill03331071-90%
Pitner5478322-75%
Powder Springs08149921-93%
Powers Ferry0041240-100%
Riverside1206221-83%
Rocky Mount197592411-54%
Russell0132021-67%
Sanders5647004-57%
Sedalia Park08155242-87%
Shallowford Falls0120522-60%
Smyrna43477145-64%
Sope Creek023181962-89%
South Cobb Early Learning Center0001021-50%
Still052010696-70%
Teasley2435229AT PEAK
Timber Ridge15015910AT PEAK
Tritt06515135-62%
Varner12071529-40%
Vaughan05517161811-39%
Awtrey0348711-88%
Barber083517611-97%
Campbell4331218188-56%
Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle0000000NO CASES
Cooper141225341-96%
Daniell151081168-27%
Dickerson1255131138AT PEAK
Dodgen44119791-91%
Durham4139441-89%
East Cobb131151236-50%
Floyd1351101-80%
Garrett1412161982-89%
Griffin199161571-94%
Hightower Trail3427427AT PEAK
Lindley139202513-88%
Lindley 6th Grade Academy2151541-80%
Lost Mountain73812621-92%
Lovinggood02541360-100%
Mabry025141935-74%
McCleskey068172289-59%
McClure44910852-80%
Palmer6144512-67%
Pearson0172603-57%
Pine Mountain4669570-100%
Simpson03107665-50%
Smitha0478766-14%
Tapp121191159-18%
Allatoona3131922271210-63%
Campbell113112517613-48%
Cobb Horizon0231131-67%
Cobb Online Learning Academy – High00000111 CASE
Harrison061517191818-5%
Hillgrove712181418117-61%
Kell314151589-40%
Kennesaw Mountain7612196813-32%
Lassiter57121411135-64%
McEachern5518272778-70%
North Cobb36191819515-21%
Osborne14815101917-11%
Pebblebrook09131915116-16%
Pope38721371-92%
South Cobb0111810759-50%
Sprayberry71232692646-91%
Walton41333172177-79%
Wheeler31315171288-53%
TOTAL1855519361026937633575-44%

The cumulative cases for the CCSD since July 2 now stands a 4,978.

