School-aged population in Cobb shows decrease in new COVID cases

Both the Cobb County School District and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s School Age Surveillance Report show a decrease in new cases of COVID-19 among Cobb County’s students, although the rate of transmission per 100,000 of population for a two-week period is still considerably above the threshold of 100 per 100,000 over a 7-day period that is considered high.
Over the past week the Surveillance Report indicated that the case rate for the 5-17 age group in Cobb County declined from a two week rate of 1244 per 100,000 down to 976 cases.
Cobb County School District Chris Ragsdale wrote in a press release this afternoon:
Over the last three weeks, we have seen a substantial drop in COVID-19 cases in Cobb schools:
- As of today’s update, positive cases in our schools have declined 44% since peaking the week of August 27.
- This drop is reflected in our schools, with 103 of our 114 schools showing a decline in cases – meaning 90% of our schools have seen a decrease in positive cases.
Ragsdale released a spreadsheet showing week-by-week cases, and the percentage drop from the peak.
|SCHOOL
|6-Aug
|13-Aug
|20-Aug
|27-Aug
|3-Sep
|10-Sep
|17-Sep
|PERCENT DROP FROM PEAK
|Acworth Intermediate
|0
|10
|4
|7
|9
|7
|10
|AT PEAK
|Addison
|2
|1
|4
|4
|1
|32
|13
|-59%
|Argyle
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|5
|-17%
|Austell
|2
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|-83%
|Baker
|2
|5
|21
|28
|10
|6
|3
|-89%
|Bells Ferry
|0
|8
|10
|4
|4
|6
|4
|-60%
|Belmont Hills
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|-100%
|Big Shanty Inter.
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|AT PEAK
|Birney
|7
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|3
|-57%
|Blackwell
|2
|2
|11
|7
|7
|9
|4
|-64%
|Brumby
|1
|1
|6
|15
|11
|4
|6
|-60%
|Bryant
|2
|6
|4
|8
|8
|4
|3
|-63%
|Bullard
|2
|5
|8
|11
|11
|2
|1
|-91%
|Chalker
|0
|3
|7
|5
|7
|5
|6
|-14%
|Cheatham Hill
|1
|9
|4
|10
|8
|6
|4
|-60%
|City View
|1
|5
|9
|4
|8
|1
|2
|-78%
|Clarkdale
|0
|7
|7
|4
|3
|3
|4
|-43%
|Clay Harmony Leland
|1
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|3
|-40%
|Compton
|0
|5
|4
|2
|3
|6
|5
|-17%
|Davis
|0
|9
|12
|16
|12
|5
|4
|-75%
|Dowell
|5
|10
|29
|10
|15
|4
|6
|-79%
|Due West
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|10
|5
|-50%
|East Side
|3
|46
|35
|22
|12
|5
|4
|-91%
|Eastvalley
|4
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|7
|AT PEAK
|Elementary Virtual Program
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NO CASES
|Fair Oaks
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|5
|5
|AT PEAK
|Ford
|1
|4
|16
|12
|16
|1
|3
|-81%
|Frey
|5
|8
|13
|9
|11
|2
|5
|-62%
|Garrison Mill
|0
|2
|14
|15
|3
|8
|2
|-87%
|Green Acres
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|3
|3
|-40%
|Haven at Skyview
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-100%
|Hayes
|1
|5
|14
|11
|11
|7
|4
|-71%
|Hendricks
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|2
|1
|-86%
|Hollydale
|0
|6
|5
|10
|2
|0
|2
|-80%
|Keheley
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|8
|10
|AT PEAK
|Kemp
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|7
|5
|-29%
|Kennesaw Primary
|1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|AT PEAK
|Kincaid
|2
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|-50%
|King Springs
|2
|7
|9
|9
|8
|7
|6
|-33%
|LaBelle
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|AT PEAK
|Lewis
|1
|4
|4
|5
|11
|1
|2
|-82%
|Mableton
|2
|1
|14
|7
|4
|7
|8
|-43%
|McCall Primary
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|0
|-100%
|Milford
|1
|3
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|-100%
|Mount Bethel
|1
|5
|8
|11
|8
|7
|5
|-55%
|Mountain View
|2
|7
|6
|5
|8
|2
|6
|-25%
|Murdock
|5
|8
|9
|14
|4
|10
|5
|-64%
|Nicholson
|0
|0
|5
|8
|11
|6
|2
|-82%
|Nickajack
|0
|12
|26
|23
|14
|7
|9
|-65%
|Norton Park
|1
|2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|5
|-17%
|Pickett’s Mill
|0
|3
|3
|3
|10
|7
|1
|-90%
|Pitner
|5
|4
|7
|8
|3
|2
|2
|-75%
|Powder Springs
|0
|8
|14
|9
|9
|2
|1
|-93%
|Powers Ferry
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|-100%
|Riverside
|1
|2
|0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|-83%
|Rocky Mount
|1
|9
|7
|5
|9
|24
|11
|-54%
|Russell
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|-67%
|Sanders
|5
|6
|4
|7
|0
|0
|4
|-57%
|Sedalia Park
|0
|8
|15
|5
|2
|4
|2
|-87%
|Shallowford Falls
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2
|2
|-60%
|Smyrna
|4
|3
|4
|7
|7
|14
|5
|-64%
|Sope Creek
|0
|2
|3
|18
|19
|6
|2
|-89%
|South Cobb Early Learning Center
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|-50%
|Still
|0
|5
|20
|10
|6
|9
|6
|-70%
|Teasley
|2
|4
|3
|5
|2
|2
|9
|AT PEAK
|Timber Ridge
|1
|5
|0
|1
|5
|9
|10
|AT PEAK
|Tritt
|0
|6
|5
|1
|5
|13
|5
|-62%
|Varner
|1
|2
|0
|7
|15
|2
|9
|-40%
|Vaughan
|0
|5
|5
|17
|16
|18
|11
|-39%
|Awtrey
|0
|3
|4
|8
|7
|1
|1
|-88%
|Barber
|0
|8
|35
|17
|6
|1
|1
|-97%
|Campbell
|4
|3
|3
|12
|18
|18
|8
|-56%
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NO CASES
|Cooper
|1
|4
|12
|25
|3
|4
|1
|-96%
|Daniell
|1
|5
|10
|8
|11
|6
|8
|-27%
|Dickerson
|1
|2
|5
|5
|13
|11
|38
|AT PEAK
|Dodgen
|4
|4
|11
|9
|7
|9
|1
|-91%
|Durham
|4
|1
|3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|-89%
|East Cobb
|1
|3
|11
|5
|12
|3
|6
|-50%
|Floyd
|1
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-80%
|Garrett
|1
|4
|12
|16
|19
|8
|2
|-89%
|Griffin
|1
|9
|9
|16
|15
|7
|1
|-94%
|Hightower Trail
|3
|4
|2
|7
|4
|2
|7
|AT PEAK
|Lindley
|1
|3
|9
|20
|25
|1
|3
|-88%
|Lindley 6th Grade Academy
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|4
|1
|-80%
|Lost Mountain
|7
|3
|8
|12
|6
|2
|1
|-92%
|Lovinggood
|0
|2
|5
|4
|13
|6
|0
|-100%
|Mabry
|0
|2
|5
|14
|19
|3
|5
|-74%
|McCleskey
|0
|6
|8
|17
|22
|8
|9
|-59%
|McClure
|4
|4
|9
|10
|8
|5
|2
|-80%
|Palmer
|6
|1
|4
|4
|5
|1
|2
|-67%
|Pearson
|0
|1
|7
|2
|6
|0
|3
|-57%
|Pine Mountain
|4
|6
|6
|9
|5
|7
|0
|-100%
|Simpson
|0
|3
|10
|7
|6
|6
|5
|-50%
|Smitha
|0
|4
|7
|8
|7
|6
|6
|-14%
|Tapp
|1
|2
|11
|9
|11
|5
|9
|-18%
|Allatoona
|3
|13
|19
|22
|27
|12
|10
|-63%
|Campbell
|1
|13
|11
|25
|17
|6
|13
|-48%
|Cobb Horizon
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|-67%
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – High
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1 CASE
|Harrison
|0
|6
|15
|17
|19
|18
|18
|-5%
|Hillgrove
|7
|12
|18
|14
|18
|11
|7
|-61%
|Kell
|3
|1
|4
|15
|15
|8
|9
|-40%
|Kennesaw Mountain
|7
|6
|12
|19
|6
|8
|13
|-32%
|Lassiter
|5
|7
|12
|14
|11
|13
|5
|-64%
|McEachern
|5
|5
|18
|27
|27
|7
|8
|-70%
|North Cobb
|3
|6
|19
|18
|19
|5
|15
|-21%
|Osborne
|1
|4
|8
|15
|10
|19
|17
|-11%
|Pebblebrook
|0
|9
|13
|19
|15
|1
|16
|-16%
|Pope
|3
|8
|7
|2
|13
|7
|1
|-92%
|South Cobb
|0
|11
|18
|10
|7
|5
|9
|-50%
|Sprayberry
|7
|12
|32
|69
|26
|4
|6
|-91%
|Walton
|4
|13
|33
|17
|21
|7
|7
|-79%
|Wheeler
|3
|13
|15
|17
|12
|8
|8
|-53%
|TOTAL
|185
|551
|936
|1026
|937
|633
|575
|-44%
The cumulative cases for the CCSD since July 2 now stands a 4,978.
Be the first to comment on "School-aged population in Cobb shows decrease in new COVID cases"