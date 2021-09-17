School-aged population in Cobb shows decrease in new COVID cases

Both the Cobb County School District and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s School Age Surveillance Report show a decrease in new cases of COVID-19 among Cobb County’s students, although the rate of transmission per 100,000 of population for a two-week period is still considerably above the threshold of 100 per 100,000 over a 7-day period that is considered high.

Over the past week the Surveillance Report indicated that the case rate for the 5-17 age group in Cobb County declined from a two week rate of 1244 per 100,000 down to 976 cases.

Cobb County School District Chris Ragsdale wrote in a press release this afternoon:

Over the last three weeks, we have seen a substantial drop in COVID-19 cases in Cobb schools:

As of today’s update, positive cases in our schools have declined 44% since peaking the week of August 27. This drop is reflected in our schools, with 103 of our 114 schools showing a decline in cases – meaning 90% of our schools have seen a decrease in positive cases.

Ragsdale released a spreadsheet showing week-by-week cases, and the percentage drop from the peak.

SCHOOL 6-Aug 13-Aug 20-Aug 27-Aug 3-Sep 10-Sep 17-Sep PERCENT DROP FROM PEAK Acworth Intermediate 0 10 4 7 9 7 10 AT PEAK Addison 2 1 4 4 1 32 13 -59% Argyle 0 0 2 3 2 6 5 -17% Austell 2 6 1 1 4 1 1 -83% Baker 2 5 21 28 10 6 3 -89% Bells Ferry 0 8 10 4 4 6 4 -60% Belmont Hills 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 -100% Big Shanty Inter. 2 2 2 0 1 3 4 AT PEAK Birney 7 3 1 2 4 0 3 -57% Blackwell 2 2 11 7 7 9 4 -64% Brumby 1 1 6 15 11 4 6 -60% Bryant 2 6 4 8 8 4 3 -63% Bullard 2 5 8 11 11 2 1 -91% Chalker 0 3 7 5 7 5 6 -14% Cheatham Hill 1 9 4 10 8 6 4 -60% City View 1 5 9 4 8 1 2 -78% Clarkdale 0 7 7 4 3 3 4 -43% Clay Harmony Leland 1 5 3 1 5 3 3 -40% Compton 0 5 4 2 3 6 5 -17% Davis 0 9 12 16 12 5 4 -75% Dowell 5 10 29 10 15 4 6 -79% Due West 0 0 3 3 4 10 5 -50% East Side 3 46 35 22 12 5 4 -91% Eastvalley 4 7 2 2 3 4 7 AT PEAK Elementary Virtual Program 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NO CASES Fair Oaks 0 1 5 4 1 5 5 AT PEAK Ford 1 4 16 12 16 1 3 -81% Frey 5 8 13 9 11 2 5 -62% Garrison Mill 0 2 14 15 3 8 2 -87% Green Acres 0 0 2 0 5 3 3 -40% Haven at Skyview 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -100% Hayes 1 5 14 11 11 7 4 -71% Hendricks 1 1 1 3 7 2 1 -86% Hollydale 0 6 5 10 2 0 2 -80% Keheley 1 0 2 1 7 8 10 AT PEAK Kemp 0 2 3 3 1 7 5 -29% Kennesaw Primary 1 5 4 1 1 1 7 AT PEAK Kincaid 2 3 4 2 2 2 2 -50% King Springs 2 7 9 9 8 7 6 -33% LaBelle 0 0 2 2 1 1 2 AT PEAK Lewis 1 4 4 5 11 1 2 -82% Mableton 2 1 14 7 4 7 8 -43% McCall Primary 0 3 2 2 1 5 0 -100% Milford 1 3 1 3 2 3 0 -100% Mount Bethel 1 5 8 11 8 7 5 -55% Mountain View 2 7 6 5 8 2 6 -25% Murdock 5 8 9 14 4 10 5 -64% Nicholson 0 0 5 8 11 6 2 -82% Nickajack 0 12 26 23 14 7 9 -65% Norton Park 1 2 5 6 6 3 5 -17% Pickett’s Mill 0 3 3 3 10 7 1 -90% Pitner 5 4 7 8 3 2 2 -75% Powder Springs 0 8 14 9 9 2 1 -93% Powers Ferry 0 0 4 1 2 4 0 -100% Riverside 1 2 0 6 2 2 1 -83% Rocky Mount 1 9 7 5 9 24 11 -54% Russell 0 1 3 2 0 2 1 -67% Sanders 5 6 4 7 0 0 4 -57% Sedalia Park 0 8 15 5 2 4 2 -87% Shallowford Falls 0 1 2 0 5 2 2 -60% Smyrna 4 3 4 7 7 14 5 -64% Sope Creek 0 2 3 18 19 6 2 -89% South Cobb Early Learning Center 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 -50% Still 0 5 20 10 6 9 6 -70% Teasley 2 4 3 5 2 2 9 AT PEAK Timber Ridge 1 5 0 1 5 9 10 AT PEAK Tritt 0 6 5 1 5 13 5 -62% Varner 1 2 0 7 15 2 9 -40% Vaughan 0 5 5 17 16 18 11 -39% Awtrey 0 3 4 8 7 1 1 -88% Barber 0 8 35 17 6 1 1 -97% Campbell 4 3 3 12 18 18 8 -56% Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NO CASES Cooper 1 4 12 25 3 4 1 -96% Daniell 1 5 10 8 11 6 8 -27% Dickerson 1 2 5 5 13 11 38 AT PEAK Dodgen 4 4 11 9 7 9 1 -91% Durham 4 1 3 9 4 4 1 -89% East Cobb 1 3 11 5 12 3 6 -50% Floyd 1 3 5 1 1 0 1 -80% Garrett 1 4 12 16 19 8 2 -89% Griffin 1 9 9 16 15 7 1 -94% Hightower Trail 3 4 2 7 4 2 7 AT PEAK Lindley 1 3 9 20 25 1 3 -88% Lindley 6th Grade Academy 2 1 5 1 5 4 1 -80% Lost Mountain 7 3 8 12 6 2 1 -92% Lovinggood 0 2 5 4 13 6 0 -100% Mabry 0 2 5 14 19 3 5 -74% McCleskey 0 6 8 17 22 8 9 -59% McClure 4 4 9 10 8 5 2 -80% Palmer 6 1 4 4 5 1 2 -67% Pearson 0 1 7 2 6 0 3 -57% Pine Mountain 4 6 6 9 5 7 0 -100% Simpson 0 3 10 7 6 6 5 -50% Smitha 0 4 7 8 7 6 6 -14% Tapp 1 2 11 9 11 5 9 -18% Allatoona 3 13 19 22 27 12 10 -63% Campbell 1 13 11 25 17 6 13 -48% Cobb Horizon 0 2 3 1 1 3 1 -67% Cobb Online Learning Academy – High 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 CASE Harrison 0 6 15 17 19 18 18 -5% Hillgrove 7 12 18 14 18 11 7 -61% Kell 3 1 4 15 15 8 9 -40% Kennesaw Mountain 7 6 12 19 6 8 13 -32% Lassiter 5 7 12 14 11 13 5 -64% McEachern 5 5 18 27 27 7 8 -70% North Cobb 3 6 19 18 19 5 15 -21% Osborne 1 4 8 15 10 19 17 -11% Pebblebrook 0 9 13 19 15 1 16 -16% Pope 3 8 7 2 13 7 1 -92% South Cobb 0 11 18 10 7 5 9 -50% Sprayberry 7 12 32 69 26 4 6 -91% Walton 4 13 33 17 21 7 7 -79% Wheeler 3 13 15 17 12 8 8 -53% TOTAL 185 551 936 1026 937 633 575 -44%

The cumulative cases for the CCSD since July 2 now stands a 4,978.