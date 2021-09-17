Seasonal events launched at Avenue East Cobb

North American Properties (NAP) announced they’ve launched a series of seasonal events at The Avenue East Cobb.

The 30-acre complex, located at 4475 Roswell Road Suite 1520 Marietta, GA 30062, was built in 1999, and recently NAP entered a joint venture partnership with PGIM to “reposition the open-air lifestyle center by enhancing the guest experience and creating a modern gathering place for the community.”

NAP now oversees management and leasing in the complex.

“Since being engaged at The Avenue East Cobb, our team of ExperienceMakers® has developed a plan to transform the property into an energetic hometown destination, beginning with the kickoff of our experiential events,” said Sara Hemmer, director of marketing at NAP. “We’re excited to bring new adventures to East Cobb and look forward to creating a new community hub where familiar faces gather to shop, eat and socialize.”

The seasonal event series at The Avenue East Cobb includes:

Avenue Active: Every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in September and October, wellness enthusiasts can experience barre classes led by onsite fitness studio barre3. Instructors will lead a full-body workout that combines strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness, designed to leave attendees feeling balanced and empowered. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats and to grab an Active Avenue punch card upon checking-in. For every class attended, guests will receive a punch on their card, which can be redeemed for exclusive branded items for every four classes attended. Comedy Live at The Avenue: Start your month off with big laughs during Comedy Live at The Avenue, happening the first Monday of the month now through November. From 7 to 8 p.m., attendees can unwind during live performances from Punchline Comedy Club, while enjoying beverages available for purchase from onsite restaurant Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar. The next Comedy Live at The Avenue will be hosted on October 4. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. Shows are recommended for ages 13 and older. In addition to seasonal events, The Avenue East Cobb will host its first-ever Ladies Night Out on Thursday, September 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event invites women to indulge in an evening full of shopping, beauty, entertainment, giveaways and more. Upon arrival, attendees should check-in at the pop-up Concierge station, located at the Central Boulevard, to receive a stroll map highlighting all available offers from participating retailers and restaurants, such as Ann Taylor, Injectables Express, KSquared Artistan Boutique, and Stockyard Burger and Bones. The first 50 ladies to check-in will receive a swag bag. The inaugural Fall Fest at Avenue East Cobb will also be held on Saturday, October 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. and feature family friendly activities, culinary delights, live music, and a cornhole tournament hosted by CornholeATL. More details will be announced soon. All events will be hosted in the Central Boulevard between Kale Me Crazy and Banana Republic. For more information on upcoming happenings at The Avenue East Cobb, visit: https://www.avenueeastcobb.com/events/