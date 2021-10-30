UPDATED: Georgia Florida viewing party at Avenue East Cobb canceled, trick-or-treating postponed until tomorrow

[UPDATE: North American Properties sent the following update about postponement and cancellation of events due to inclement weather: “Due to potential inclement weather predicted for tomorrow, we have decided to postpone the trick-or-treating experience and Mega Awesome Costume contest until Sunday (Georgia versus Florida viewing party cancelled)”.]

Do you want to celebrate Halloween and watch the Georgia-Florida game with an enthusiastic outdoor crowd?

Avenue East Cobb will host its inaugural Boo Bash, doggy costume party, and Game Day viewing party on Saturday October 30.

The Boo Bash, a family-friendly Halloween-themed community celebration will take place from 1 to 6:30 p.m., and is co-sponsored by the East Cobb Church.

The press release for the festivities describes the way the day will kick off:

Starting at 1 p.m., Avenue East Cobb will be activated with a monstrous trick-or-treating family adventure. Upon arrival, guests should check-in at the pop-up Concierge in the Central Boulevard to grab a stroll map highlighting treat stops. After gathering all the goodies, Boo Bash attendees are encouraged to meet back in the Central Boulevard at 2 p.m. for East Cobb Church’s Mega Awesome Costume Contest featuring silly challenges, music and dancing. The winner of the costume contest will receive an Avenue East Cobb Experience Basket of items from onsite retailers and restaurants. While exploring the center, revelers can indulge in complimentary face painting, balloon art and photo-worthy roaming entertainment.

If you’re an animal lover, you might want to get to Avenue East Cobb earlier for the doggy costume party at the Gussied up Pet Boutique.

This event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gussied Up Pet Boutique is a pop-up retailer created by Beth Simpson at the height of the pandemic, and markets pet clothing, toys, bedding, and gifts for animal lovers.

The press release provided further info on Simpson, and on North American Properties, the management company for Avenue East Cobb.

Inspired by her dog Gus and the massive increase in pet adoptions, Simpson launched her first short-term store at Avalon during its inaugural Holiday Market in 2020, an idea initially sparked by Simpson’s interest in opening at the Alpharetta mixed-use destination. The success of the shop’s debut led Simpson to extend her lease, participate in Avalon’s 2021 Spring Market and prospect other locations with North American Properties (NAP).

“NAP is unrivaled in creating community-driven environments where retailers and restaurants can thrive and forge authentic relationships with shoppers. After having such a positive experience with the team at Avalon, I knew this was a partnership I wanted to expand on,” said Simpson. “Pets are such an important part of our lives and I love building inviting spaces where owners feel welcomed to bring their furry friends in-store and treat them with exceptional products. We can’t wait to meet our neighbors in East Cobb and invite everyone to join us on October 24 for the grand opening celebration.”

The doggy costume contest will be held at Gussied Up Pet Boutique, located next to Bravura and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. One winner will be announced at 3 p.m. during the Mega Awesome Costume Contest and receive a special Gussied Up Pet Boutique dog basket. Regular shopping hours for the store will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Learn more about Gussied Up Pet Boutique online.

Following the Boo Bash, Central Boulevard will transform into an outdoor tailgate zone before the Georgia versus Florida showdown. The football viewing party starts at 3 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on a giant LED screen.

According to event organizers:

All Boo Bash and Game Day activities will be located in the Central Boulevard between Kale Me Crazy and Banana Republic. Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar will also provide drinks for purchase at its pop-up bar in the Central Boulevard all afternoon long. Guests are encouraged to grab to-go food from Avenue East Cobb restaurants to dine on during the game.

“We’ve noticed a tremendous energy shift on property since introducing our seasonal and signature events. The local community has made us feel right at home over the last several months, which truly motivates our team to seek out additional ways to elevate the center,” said Sara Hemmer, director of marketing at NAP. “The opening of Gussied Up Pet Boutique signifies the first of many new offerings coming to the property as we continue redefining Avenue East Cobb.”