Cobb weather outlook October 30: Cloudy with a chance of showers

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County might see showers before 8 a.m. this morning and again after 11 a.m.

The high will be around 56, with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Saturday A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.