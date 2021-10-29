South Cobb Regional Library reopens Monday November 1

According to the Cobb Public Library website, the South Cobb Regional Library, located at 805 Clay Road, Mableton, will reopen 10 a.m. Monday, November 1, “as its major three-month renovation project nears completion.”

According to the announcement:

Cobb County Property Management Department officials said the renovation includes extensive upgrades of interior and exterior areas. Highlights of the project include substantial plumbing repairs to correct issues with the sewer line, improvements of the public restrooms, and installation of new flooring, tile, partitions and other fixtures.

“We are very enthusiastic about getting everyone back in the building to serve the public with their informational and recreational needs,” said South Cobb Library Manager Roxanne Magaw in the announcement for the reopening.

Improvements included restoration of the site’s retention pond, parking lot light fixtures and landscaping.

The reopening is on schedule, with the remaining project to be the repaving of the parking lot.

The Drive-Thru Food Pantry event hosted by the library in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) will return to the South Cobb Regional Library on Wednesday, November 3 at the library from 11 am to 1 pm.

During renovations the pantry had been moved to the Mable House Arts Center.

South Cobb library hours are Monday-Wednesday, 10 am to 8 pm; Thursday-Friday, 10 am to 6 pm; and Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm.

About the Cobb County Library

According to the Cobb County Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.