Next Marietta Museum of History pop-in event features books

MARIETTA – The Marietta Museum of History will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, November 20th from 10:30am-3:30pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in November for crafts and activities geared towards books, currently we have crafts in the galleries as well as “Make and Take” so families may enjoy them at home. This month we will also have a book reading and signing event at 2pm. The book that will be featured is “All Aboard, Georgia!” by Rosalind and Maggie Bunn. The books are available for purchase in the Museum Store and Online. The Museum’s health policies and procedures are posted on our website. When: November 20th , 2021 10:30am-3:30pm Where: Marietta Museum of History 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: FREE Admission sponsored by the Friends of Marietta History The Museum uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County. Current temporary exhibits include: Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Total Housing Units 26,878

Number of Firms 10,501

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Veterans 3,132

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

