Marietta Museum of History hosts pop-in event

The Marietta Museum of History posted the following news release announcing its September pop-in event, and other activities to the City of Marietta website:

MARIETTA – The Marietta Museum of History will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, September 19th from 11:30am-3:30pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in September for crafts and activities geared towards Fall. Join us in September for crafts and activities geared towards Fall, currently these will be “to-go” so families may enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines. With our “Fall Crafts”, which are included with admission, to take home we are adding in a virtual craft on our Facebook page! The Museum’s new health policies and procedures are posted on our website.

When: September 19th, 2020

11:30am-3:30pm

Where: Marietta Museum of History

1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: Admission to the Museum during the Pop-In will be $5 per person with a family cap of $20!

The Museum uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County. Current temporary exhibition includes: Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting.