Marietta Museum of History announces latest Pop-In event

The City of Marietta announced the following Pop-In event of the Marietta Museum of history.

We’ve reprinted the details below:

MARIETTA – The Marietta Museum of History will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, August 21st from 10:30am-3:30pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in August for crafts and activities geared towards summer, currently our crafts include “Make and Take” so families may enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines. Our “summer” crafts are included with admission!

When: August 21st, 2021

10:30am-3:30pm

Where: Marietta Museum of History

1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: Admission to the Museum during the Pop-In will be $5 per person with a family cap of $20!

The Museum uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County. Current temporary exhibits include: Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting and Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black and White.

To get logo or pictures, please email AReed@mariettaga.gov. Or for more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.