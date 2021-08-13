It’s that time everyone loves to hate: Cobb tax bills have been mailed

Cobb County posted the following information to their website announcing that property tax bills have been mailed:
Marietta, GA – Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced today that 2021 property tax bills have been issued. Payments are due by October 15. Payments must be received or USPS postmarked by the October 15 due date to be considered on time.
A total of 266,073 tax bills representing $994,740,860 was calculated consisting of 250,551 Real Property for $926,061,079 and 15,522 Personal Property for $68,679,781.
The six cities of Cobb bill and collect their own property taxes. The chart below details this year’s property taxes for Cobb County’s billing and collection authorities: Image
Payments may be made online, by phone, mail, or in-person. Processing fees may apply:
- Online at www.cobbtax.org via e-Check, debit or credit card.
- Phone automated system at 1-866-PAY-COBB (1-866-729-2622).
- Mail to Cobb County Tax Commissioner, PO Box 100127, Marietta, GA 30061.
- In-person at any of the following locations: o Property Tax Division at 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta;
- East Cobb Office at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta; and
- South Cobb Government Service Center at 4700 Austell Road, Austell.
- 24/7 drop boxes for checks/money orders made payable to Cobb County Tax Commissioner at:
- Property Tax Division at 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta;
- North Cobb Office at 2932 Canton Road, Marietta;
- East Cobb Office at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta; and
- South Cobb Government Service Center at 4700 Austell Road, Austell.
For property owners with escrow accounts, tax information is sent to the mortgage companies; however, the property owner is responsible to ensure taxes are paid by the due date.
For questions or assistance, email tax@cobbtax.org or call 770-528-8600.
Please visit Understanding Your Tax Bill at www.cobbtax.org for a detailed explanation of our 2021 tax bills.
###
Cobb County Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson is an elected, constitutional officer responsible for billing, collecting, and disbursing ad valorem taxes, as well as administering homestead exemptions. Additionally, the Tax Commissioner serves as an agent for the state of Georgia for registration and titling of motor vehicles and disbursement of associated revenue.
For more information on the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office, go to cobbtax.org.
