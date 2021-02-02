Marietta Black History on display in Raymond T. Burford photography exhibit

An exhibit of the photographs of Raymond T. Burford is on display at the Marietta Museum of History.

Burford was a prominent local photographer who created a visual record of Marietta’s Black community during the pivotal decades from the 1940s through his death in 1963.

The museum posted the following description of the exhibit, along with a description of the museum’s mission on the City of Marietta website:

The Marietta Museum of History is proud to present The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford. This special exhibit highlights African American photographer Raymond T. Burford, known locally as “The Man with the Camera,” and the local black communities that he documented. For over twenty years from the 1940s through the early 1960s, Burford seemingly attended and documented every important social event, family party, school function and community activity in the Marietta areas of Baptist Town, Liberia and Louisville among others. Photographs include scenes at Marietta’s segregated school, Lemon Street school, and intimate looks inside the homes and lives of African Americans around town. This exhibit will showcase photos taken by Burford that were donated by local families. When: August 26th, 2019 through February 27th, 2021 Where: Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: Included with regular museum admission The Marietta Museum of History uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County’s rich history and culture. Galleries and exhibits cover topics such as military history, home life throughout the centuries, technology and local businesses from our past. The Marietta Museum of History is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11am until 4pm (check website for holiday and COVID-19 related closings) Admission is $7 Adults, $5 Seniors and Students, 5 and under are free To learn more about the Marietta Museum of History, visit us at www.MariettaHistory.org

Burford was born on October 8, 1904, and died on July 22, 1963. He is buried in the Marietta city cemetery.