Broady highlights restorative justice at 30-day mark

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady highlighted his program of Restorative Justice, and appointments to his command staff, in a public information release from the DA’s office.

Cobb County District Attorney

The public information release, along with the Restorative Justice Mission Statement is reprinted below:

In his first 30 days in office, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. wasted no time implementing Restorative Justice practices in the Cobb DA’s Office. He also added new faces to his command staff to help carry out his vision.

“The employees of the District Attorney’s Office are dedicated and professional, and these additions to the command staff only enhance those qualities,” Broady said.

Cindi L. Yeager is a new Co-Chief Assistant District Attorney, joining Co-Chief ADA John Pursley. She wrote the office’s Restorative Justice Mission Statement.

“I am grateful and humbled that District Attorney Broady has allowed me the opportunity to serve the community and assist in implementing the Restorative Justice Initiative,” Yeager said. “During these first 30 days we have already implemented changes to the Veteran’s Court, expanded the diversion program and are researching methods to expedite cases through the criminal justice system.”

Yeager has practiced law in Cobb County for many years, both in prosecution and criminal defense. She is a past president of the Cobb Bar Association and has volunteered as a coach and judge of High School Mock Trial competitions, among other community involvements.

She earned an undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Florida and a law degree at the University of Tennessee. She and her husband, Col. Eric Yeager, have three children.

Keith LeMon joined the office as Deputy Chief Investigator, reporting to Chief Investigator Charles Prescott. He spent 15 years with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office, culminating his tenure at the rank of Lieutenant, and he also worked in the Fulton DA’s Office as a senior investigator in the gang unit. He is a certified instructor, specializing in firearms and chemical munitions, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Clark Atlanta University.

In addition, Latonia P. Hines has been promoted to Executive Assistant District Attorney. She adds communications and supervision to her role in community relations and crime strategies.