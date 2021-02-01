Marietta fire department announces promotions

The Marietta Fire Department announced a list of promotions in a news release dated January 28.
The following firefighters were on the list, and the promotions were in effect as of January 24:
Patrick Stewart
Assistant Chief
19 years of service
Donny Reed
Captain
17 years of service
Steve Dau
Captain
12 years of service
Luke Wilson
Lieutenant
12 years of service
Mike Maurer
Lieutenant
15 years of service
James Bernal III
Firefighter Engineer
8 years of service
Terry Maxwell
Firefighter Engineer
6 years of service
