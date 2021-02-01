Marietta fire department announces promotions

The Marietta Fire Department announced a list of promotions in a news release dated January 28.

The following firefighters were on the list, and the promotions were in effect as of January 24:

Patrick Stewart

Assistant Chief

19 years of service

Donny Reed

Captain

17 years of service

Steve Dau

Captain

12 years of service

Luke Wilson

Lieutenant

12 years of service

Mike Maurer

Lieutenant

15 years of service

James Bernal III

Firefighter Engineer

8 years of service

Terry Maxwell

Firefighter Engineer

6 years of service