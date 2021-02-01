Hot Topics

Marietta fire department announces promotions

Marietta Fire Department promotions illustrated by photo of Marietta City HallMarietta City Hall -- photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 1, 2021

The Marietta Fire Department announced a list of promotions in a news release dated January 28.

The following firefighters were on the list, and the promotions were in effect as of January 24:

Patrick Stewart  

Assistant Chief 

19 years of service

Donny Reed 

Captain 

17 years of service

Steve Dau

Captain 

12 years of service

Luke Wilson 

Lieutenant 

12 years of service

Mike Maurer 

Lieutenant 

15 years of service

James Bernal III 

Firefighter Engineer 

8 years of service

Terry Maxwell 

Firefighter Engineer  

6 years of service

