Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in crash on Austell Road

According to a public information release from Sergeant Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Austell Road early Tuesday morning. A pedestrian in a wheelchair was killed in the collision.

The public information release describes the incident as follows.

According to investigators, a pedestrian occupying a wheelchair was in the right southbound travel lane on Austell Road south of Austell Circle, not within the marked crosswalk. A blue 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling in the southbound travel lane on Austell Road south of Austell Circle. The front of the Tundra collided with the wheelchair pedestrian and accelerated the wheelchair pedestrian in a southern direction. The wheelchair pedestrian separated from the wheelchair and came to a final uncontrolled rest in the right southbound travel lane. The wheelchair continued south and came to a final uncontrolled rest in the private drive of 1850 Austell Road. The Tundra came to the final controlled rest south of the pedestrian in the right southbound travel lane. The pedestrian, 62-year-old Eddie Jones of Marietta, was pronounced deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Tundra was not injured.

The public information release did not indicate that the driver is considered at fault, but since the crash is still under investigation, the Courier is withholding their name based on our policy, outlined below.

Cobb County Courier’s policy on naming suspects and defendants

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated].

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”