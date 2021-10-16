Hot Topics

After weeks of downward trend, state data shows increase in Cobb public-school aged COVID cases

coronavirus image -- a white sphere with red corona spikes emanating outwardThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (public domain image)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 16, 2021

After weeks of good news on the COVID front in public schools, the School Aged COVID-19 surveillance data distributed weekly by the Georgia Department of Public Health showed an increased rate in both the public school aged population in Cobb (5-17 years of age) and the preschool aged children (0-4 years old).

The rate per 100,000 of population over the past two weeks was 447 for 5-17 year olds, compared with 390 in the October 7 report.

For 0-4 year old the rate this week was 196 on yesterday’s report as compared to 173 last week.

College-aged students registered 353 cases this week as compared to 383 last week.

Statewide, however, the case rate in all categories show a decrease.

