Amanda Carter promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge for GBI Region 10

Amanda Carter has been promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) for the Region 10 Atlanta field office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Region 10 covers much of metro Atlanta, including Cobb County.

Her job will be to assist Special Agent in Charge Wayne Smith with the supervision of agents in Region 10 “who conduct major investigations, to include death investigations, officer use of force investigations, crimes against children, and other felonies,” according to the public information release for the promotion.

ASAC Carter will work in the GBI’s Investigative Division.

There are two ASACs assigned to the Region 10 Atlanta field office, Carter and ASAC Lisa Vorrasi.

The announcement of ASAC Carter’s promotion gave the following career biography:

ASAC Carter began her law enforcement career with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 where she was assigned to the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad. ASAC Carter joined the GBI in 2006 as a Narcotics Agent and has held assignments with the GBI as a Special Agent at the State Drug Task Force, Canton Regional Drug Enforcement Office, DEA Strike Force, and Region 1 Calhoun Field Office. ASAC Carter served as a Child Abuse Specialist while at the Region 1 Field Office. ASAC Carter graduated from the University of Georgia with Bachelor of Science degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology in 2003.

About the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The GBI is led by Director Vic Reynolds, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 after serving as Cobb County District Attorney.

The GBI describes itself as follows:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has ~818 employees and a current budget of $119,761,272.