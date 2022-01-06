COVID Daily Status Report not issued due to ongoing glitches, but statewide summary stated in a press release

The Georgia Department of Public Health had continuing issues with the Electronic Laboratory Reporting system, so did not issue a Daily Status Report for today, but they did issue a summary in the following press release:

Atlanta – Due to ongoing issues with Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR), the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will not publish an updated COVID-19 Daily Status Report today. Data for case counts, hospitalizations and deaths come from sources other than ELR, and as such are not impacted by the same problem. The updated numbers for today are: COVID-19 Status in Georgia 01-06-2022 PCR Cases Total: 1,511,810 (+18,556 since yesterday) Hospitalizations Total: 96,444 (+203 since yesterday) Confirmed Deaths Total: 26,523 (+51 since yesterday) Antigen + Cases Total: 440,945 (+5,257 since yesterday) Probable Deaths Total: 5,070 (+21 since yesterday) DPH is actively working to resolve the issue with the COVID-19 testing numbers received through ELR to ensure we are providing accurate and transparent data about COVID-19 in Georgia. We ask for your continued patience as we address this issue.

The Courier will report the updated numbers for Cobb County when they become available.

For more data on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link