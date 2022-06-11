COVID cases in Cobb County rise back to medium community transmission

According to the following public information release from Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Cobb County has climbed back to the medium level of community transmission of COVID cases after months of being designated low transmission:

Cobb County’s COVID-19 Community Level Now in Medium Category

Cobb & Douglas Public Health urges the citizens of Cobb County to take the necessary prevention steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, as the current community level for Cobb has now increased to the Medium category.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended actions based on the Medium level are to:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Everyone 5 years of age and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, and everyone ages 5 and older is eligible for a booster shot.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Wear a mask on public transportation .

You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public. Individuals are also encouraged to consult with their primary healthcare provider for more guidance.

How are COVID-19 Community Levels calculated?

COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Note:Community levels are updated each Thursday evening by CDC.

Know Your Community Level:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html



About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Since 1920, Cobb & Douglas Public Health, along with the Georgia Department of Public Health, has been committed to the vision of “Healthier Lives. Healthier Community.” We are dedicated to improving our residents’ quality of life by tracking and preventing the spread of disease, promoting health and safety, providing exceptional medical services, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies. For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.