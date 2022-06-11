Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for June 11 – June 17 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday June 11 to Friday June 17, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.

SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

Six Flags Parkway Closure – Six Flags Parkway Closure for Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk Improvements Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Six Flags Parkway is closed to traffic through Friday, July 29, between Silver Mine Trail and Hill Crest Drive for crews to replace a large culvert under Six Flags Parkway and place new drainage structures and pipes.

– Six Flags Parkway Closure for Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk Improvements Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Six Flags Parkway is closed to traffic through Friday, July 29, between Silver Mine Trail and Hill Crest Drive for crews to replace a large culvert under Six Flags Parkway and place new drainage structures and pipes. SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Concord Covered Bridge Closure – Concord Rd at Covered Bridge is closed from 10 am to 2 pm for Vegetation Clearing.



