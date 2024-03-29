Cobb DOT wins Golden Backhoe Award for Region 7

The Cobb County Department of Transportation’s (Cobb DOT) Road Maintenance Division won the Golden Backhoe Award for Region 7, and the Lester E. Feathers Damage Prevention Award at the Georgia Utilities Coordinating Council’s (GUCC) conference on Jekyll Island.

According to the announcement on the county website:

The GUCC aims to improve damage prevention throughout Georgia through coordination, cooperation, and communication. Each year, the GUCC selects one utility agency from within each of its seven districts that has demonstrated a commitment to safe digging practices as the recipient of the Golden Backhoe Award. Additionally, one team that has gone above and beyond in their commitment to safety is presented with the Lester E. Feathers Award.

“Being recognized with the “Lester Feathers” Award holds immense significance for both myself and my team,” said Road Maintenance Division Manager Dallas Cain. “This recognition highlights our unwavering dedication to promoting good safe digging practices, a fundamental aspect of our operations. It serves as validation of our collective efforts in prioritizing safety within our division and underscores our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our work.”

Advertisement

Nominations are made for each district’s award by utility companies who operate in the region.

“Receiving these awards not only acknowledges our accomplishments but also motivates us to continue striving for excellence in safety practices,” Cain said. “It reinforces the importance of our ongoing efforts to maintain a culture of safety within our team and encourages us to further enhance our initiatives in this regard.”

.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.