Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County June 11

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north and central Georgia warning of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, some capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

The outlook starts Saturday June 11 and continues through next Friday June 17.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Advertisement Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, mainly south of the I-20 corridor. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible each day from Sunday through Friday, primarily during the afternoon and evening. Storms may form throughout the forecast area each day, except for Sunday through Tuesday where the focus will be in Central Georgia.

What time period does it cover?

The outlook is for Sunday June 12 through Friday June 17.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

