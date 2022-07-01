Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for July 2 – July 8

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday July 2 to Friday July 8, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Barnes Mill Road (Bonnie Dell Dr to Wallace Rd) – Cobb-Marietta Water Authority daily road closures are in effect from 9 am to 5 pm along Barnes Mill Road from Beech Street to Baker Lane as crews work to complete the Blackjack Mountain Project. Questions should be addressed to CCMWA (direct hotline: 770-514-5201) or email:blackjack@ccmwa.org).

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION