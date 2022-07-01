From the Editor: Stay safe this holiday weekend

On behalf of the Cobb County Courier I’d like to wish everyone a happy and safe Independence Day weekend.

In particular, don’t drink and drive. And if you’re on the road, obey the laws and exercise good driving judgement.

“More motorists will travel the roadways to spend time with family and friends celebrating the Independence Day holiday this weekend. Celebrating holidays should be fun, as well as safe,” said Colonel Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety for a press release from his department. “We urge all motorists to practice safe driving habits by following posted speed limits, using appropriate safety restraints, not driving impaired, paying attention to road conditions, and not using cellphones while driving will help you stay safe this weekend.”

“Crashes caused by distracted and impaired drivers can be prevented. Motorists should pay close attention to road conditions and make smart choices when planning to celebrate holiday activities by designating a sober driver,” added Colonel Wright.

One option if you do take part in holiday events where drinking is involved is AAA’s Tow to Go program.

Here’s the announcement AAA distributed:

Atlanta, Ga., (June 30, 2022) — AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Independence Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating its ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6pm Friday, July 1 st – 6am Tuesday, July 5 th .

It’s available in select states/locations (see below).

Should be treated as a last resort.

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan. Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes. “The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also setup a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

Tow to Go Service Areas Phone Number FL, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), and Georgia (excluding Savannah) (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

Provided from 6pm Friday, July 1 st – 6am Tuesday, July 5 th .

6pm Friday, July 1 – 6am Tuesday, July 5 . Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius.

to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating. In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Finally, be careful around fireworks

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) advises that consumers leave fireworks to the professionals, and attend fireworks displays rather than setting off fireworks on their own.

The NFPA wrote on its website: “Each July 4th, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks – devastating burns, other injuries, fires, and even death.”

Again, the Courier wishes you a happy and safe Independence Day!